Памела Андерсон разрыдалась из-за смерти «папочки» Хефнера

Брифинг Марии Захаровой
      Сегодня в траур впали почитатели легендарного мужского журнала Playboy. Скончался его создатель и неизменный шеф-редактор Хью Хефнер. Он умер в своем особняке в Лос-Анджелесе в окружении родных и близких.

      Как только стало известно о том, что сердце медиамагната Хефнера остановилось, соцсети взорвались хештегом #RIPHugh. Самые красивые женщины планеты, те, кто был на обложке Playboy, и те, кто только мечтал на нее попасть, выразили свои соболезнования. Муза Хефнера Памела Андерсон лила слезы, узнав о смерти «папочки», — так она его называла. Это Хефнер сделал ее секс-символом. Актриса украшала своими фотоснимками 14 номеров всемирно известного издания. Это своеобразный рекорд в сфере эротического глянца.

      Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I’m in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me — with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I’m falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It’s raining in Paris now. I’m by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say — Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I’m proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men — Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved — You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … «It’s movie time» You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋

      Публикация от The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson)




      Пожалуй, только он мог выглядеть роскошно даже в пижаме. Более того, свой шелковый красный халат Хью Хефнер сделал неотъемлемой частью образа, как и курительную трубку. Именно таким владельца Playboy привыкли видеть на многочисленных видеозаписях, снятых в его шикарном особняке, где он непременно был в окружении длинноногих блондинок.

