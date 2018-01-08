Пассажиры без штанов заполонили метро в разных городах мира

Пражское метро вновь «атаковали» пассажиры без штанов https://t.co/biSRAXPDSA — CZNews.info (@CzNewsInfo) 7 января 2018 г.

🇬🇧 Londoners take part in ’No Trousers on the Tube Day’ — the Brits’ take on the annual #NoPantsSubwayRide which sees passengers worldwide try to keep a straight face as they travel half naked pic.twitter.com/9bwcEqWNMI — AFP news agency (@AFP) 7 января 2018 г.

Boston’s annual No Pants Subway Ride is this afternoon from 2–5pm.



During the No Pants Subway Ride, attendees ride the MBTA wearing all of their normal winter clothes with the minor exception of missing pants.



Participants act as if nothing is out of the ordinary.



It’s -2°. pic.twitter.com/EkZGvdYRmB — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) 7 января 2018 г.

Some riders braved the cold on the CTA for the annual No Pants Subway Ride



Photos: https://t.co/zxynnYI0l7 pic.twitter.com/YTN0sEiOfD — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) 8 января 2018 г.

Участники акции ездили в поездах без брюк, джинсов и юбок, только в верхней одежде. Судя по фотографиям, некоторые не побоялись оголиться в прохладную погоду.Флешмоб прошел во многих крупнейших городах мира: Лондоне, Праге, Париже, Торонто, Нью-Йорке и других.