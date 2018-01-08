Ты супер! Танцы <sup><small>6+</small></sup>
    Пассажиры без штанов заполонили метро в разных городах мира

    • Фото: Reuters © 2018, David W Cerny
  • Фото: Reuters © 2018, David W Cerny

    • Жители крупнейших городов мира поддержали международный флешмоб «В метро без штанов».

    Участники акции ездили в поездах без брюк, джинсов и юбок, только в верхней одежде. Судя по фотографиям, некоторые не побоялись оголиться в прохладную погоду.

    Флешмоб прошел во многих крупнейших городах мира: Лондоне, Праге, Париже, Торонто, Нью-Йорке и других.











