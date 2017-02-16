В Калифорнии водопад превратился в «поток лавы»

Необычный феномен отмечают ежегодно в Йосемитском национальном парке в Калифорнии.
Пользователи соцсетей активно делятся снимками «огненного водопада». Посетители парка могут ежегодно наблюдать этот феномен в последние две недели февраля. На кадрах видно, что потоки воды из-за света солнца становятся ярко-оранжевыми.
Однако увидеть «потоки лавы» удается не каждый день. Цвет водопада зависит от ряда условий, в том числе от облачности и температуры воздуха.
