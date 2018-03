Трамп назвал главные задачи нового госсекретаря США

President Trump commends Mike Pompeo, his choice to succeed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state: «Tremendous energy, tremendous intellect, we’re always on the same wavelength» https://t.co/KYhHiS6C7A pic.twitter.com/8yL2LDVQ3H

President Trump: «I wish Rex Tillerson well… I very much appreciate his commitment and his service and I wish him well. He's a good man… We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things.»