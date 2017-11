Распоряжение о закрытии аэропорта на Бали продлили до 29 ноября

Referring to the revision of Notice to Airmen (NOTAMR) num: A4274/17 on Nov 28th, 2017, herewith we inform you that due to the volcanic ashes of Mount Agung in Karangasem Regency, Bali, @baliairports will be closed Nov 28th , 2017 at 02.11 LT til Nov 29th, 2017 at 07.00 LT. pic.twitter.com/M2kkof9nhn