Порошенко предлагал Серебренникову снять пропагандистский фильм

Президент Украины Пётр Порошенко предлагал российскому режиссеру Кириллу Серебренникову возглавить один из украинских театров и снять пропагандистский фильм. Об этом говорится в письме Серебренникова, которое в соцсетях опубликовал немецкий актер Ларс Айдингер.
В частности, Серебренников озвучил поступившее из Киева предложение снять «пропагандистский фильм» при финансовой поддержке государства. Он отметил, что является режиссером, а не политиком, и не хочет, чтобы его «использовали в чьих-то грязных интересах».
This is a letter, that was given to me by my friend, the Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrenniko, when he was in Germany last time. He asked me to publish it in case he would be arrested: «Dear friends. If you are reading this, everything went not as I thought. I left this message to those whom I trust completely. I ask you to remain calm and not fall to the provocations of some political scammers who are trying to make money on any story which can be turned against the authorities. Since the beginning of the criminal case I have heard various speculations in my address. I even received an offer from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to head one of the Ukrainian theaters and shoot a propaganda film with the financial support of the state. I am grateful for such attention to my person, but I want to say that I am not leaving. I am not a politician. I am a director. I do not want to be used in someone’s dirty interests. Regardless of what happened I did a lot for art. I lived for art and still do. I want to thank my friends in Russia and abroad for their support. Unfortunately there are forces of obscurantism in the country considering my work brings debauchery and has no right to exist. These forces are also actively support for my unjust arrest. I am sure that I will be able to prove that I am a decent person and justice will prevail. I ask you not to incite hatred in attempts to intercede for me and not turn people against each other. Be reasonable — don’t follow the radicals who are trying to make a name on my case. I know that you want to help me and I am happy that I have true friends. I am sure we will be able to manage. Once again I want to say — I am not a thief but an artist, and artists do not steal but give away…» #freekirill
Напомним, Серебренникову предъявлено обвинение по статье «мошенничество в особо крупном размере». Его обвиняют в хищении не менее 68 млн рублей, выделенных из федерального бюджета на проект «Платформа». 23 августа суд отправил режиссера под домашний арест до 19 октября.
